Record-breaking rain causes issues for Oklahoma residents

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Several parts of Oklahoma are bracing for more flooding after the record rainfall over the weekend.

There have been reports of flooded roadways from across the state, and parts of Lincoln County have been hit particularly hard.

“You couldn’t look to the left or right and not see something that wasn’t underwater,” Brandi Clay.

Record-breaking rainfall is causing major problems for residents.

The Ioway Casino was left without water for hours after a water main break, and Lincoln County Emergency Management officials said things could get worse if rain continues this week.

“The ground is already saturated. There’s nowhere for the water to go right now. It’s going to run off. The creeks will fill up,” Lincoln County Emergency Management’s Wendi Marcy.

Some roads and highways are completely impassable, causing a headache for residents like Clay.

“Instead of turning left to go to Chandler, we can’t. We have to turn right,” said Clay. “What if it’s an emergency? What if they need an ambulance?”

Another problem area is the Deep Fork River.

In downtown Chandler, parts of 8th street are caving in.

Public safety officials have also set up barricades to stop people from driving into standing water.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

“It’s a county-wide problem right now. We’re getting to them as fast as we can,” Marcy.

On Sunday, authorities performed one water rescue, and they’re hoping that is the only one. They are cautioning everyone to be cautious because water can be deceiving.