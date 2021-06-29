Record-breaking rain causes road issues across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Record rainfall is causing problems for Oklahoma drivers.

One area of concern is Britton Road from the Interstate 35 Service Road to Sooner in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Public Works officials say water pushed the dirt from underneath a drainage structure and caused it to break.

“Safety is first, that’s why the roadway was closed,” said Shannon Cox with Oklahoma City Department of Public Works. “There was no need to have that discussion. It was closed immediately.”

The damage forced city crews to temporarily close the stretch of Britton Road.

Workers inspected the area, trying to figure out what repairs need to be made.

But until then, they say it is too dangerous for drivers.