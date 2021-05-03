Record-breaking turnout expected at Shriners Parade

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Del City are preparing for a fun, long-standing parade.

The City of Del City and the Del City Chamber of Commerce announced that the annual Armed Forces Day and Shriners Parade is returning on May 15.

The long-standing tradition of nearly three decades is one of the largest of its kind in Oklahoma. This year, organizers say they are expecting a record-breaking turnout.

The parade will feature military vehicles, India Shriners, veteran groups, community organizations and more.

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at S.E. 15th and Sunnylane. It will travel south on Sunnylane to SE 29th, where it will turn east and proceed to Vickie Drive.

Oklahomans of all ages are invited to line the streets in honor and celebration of the men and women serving in our armed forces.