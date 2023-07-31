OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court records reveal the suspect in an Oklahoma City homicide and Amber Alert over the weekend was supposed to appear in a Cleveland County courtroom for protective order violations four days before he allegedly killed his ex-wife.

Chase Ainsworth faces complaints for first degree murder and child stealing after he allegedly killed Samantha Ainsworth at a home on South Land Avenue, then took off with her 5-year-old son. The child was found safe hours later and Ainsworth was taken into custody.

Samantha filed a protective order in February against her ex-husband, who also filed a protective order, but was denied.

Hundreds of text messages, submitted in court, were sent from Ainsworth to Samantha. Many of them contained explicit and threatening conversations. One saying “I’m coming for you.”

In March, a judge issued a felony stalking charge against Ainsworth. He was arrested, but a few days later, he bonded out of jail and then violated the protective order again.

Oklahoma City Police said they were called to the home 10 times from February through July.

Police were called out on July 25 – the same day Ainsworth was expected to appear before a judge in Cleveland County for violating the protective order.

That was four days before Samantha’s death.

Angela Beatty is the chief programs officer at YWCA.

“Protective orders are great tools, but they’re just a tool,” said Beatty. “I think it really does take everyone in the community to help ensure safety.”

She said Oklahoma has a huge problem when it comes to domestic violence.

“We’re currently ranked second for women killed by men in single victim, single offender homicides. That’s the highest we have ever been,” said Beatty.

Beatty said the most important thing is to pay attention and notice signs that someone might need help.

“I think it really does take everyone in the community to help ensure safety,” said Beatty. “The law enforcement officers that are on the scene to respond to VPO violations. It takes the district attorney’s office, the people that prosecute those crimes and advocates. We play a role in helping maintain safety for our clients.”

For survivors of abuse, like Heidi Oliver, seeing the news of another victim is heartbreaking.

“I want the system to change to protect them,” said Oliver. “We have to be her voice and we have to really try to get in and try to make those changes in the legal system to make sure that they’re held accountable.”

Both Oliver and Beatty said there is a stigma with asking for help as a domestic violence survivor. And both said there doesn’t have to be.

“We don’t talk about it enough,” said Beatty. “Anyone who’s afraid to come forward, afraid of the shame or the guilt associated with it, there are free confidential services available to you.”

Anyone can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at any time. That number is 800-799-7233.