OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated after deadly storms on April 19th producing weather-related damages across the state.

A State of Emergency is in affect for Cleveland, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, and Pottawatomie counties due to severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and hail that began on April 19. The Executive Order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration. The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be necessary.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 132 weather-related injuries have been reported statewide by area hospitals.

23 Cut/Pierce

41 Fall

12 Poisoning

19 Struck

19 Transportation-related

1 Burn

17 Other

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirms two fatalities occurred in Cole as a result of the April 19 storms.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office reports they have verified a third reported fatality was not from McClain County. The person is believed to have sustained fatal injuries from the storm but had been transported from an adjacent county.

Three shelters remain open today with support from the American Red Cross:

Washington School, 101 East Kirby Avenue, Washington – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tarps, shovels, cleaning supplies available for pickup

Noble High School, 4601 E. Etowah, Noble, OK – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tarps, shovels, cleaning supplies available for pickup

Shawnee Shelter, 1701 Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee, OK – Open Overnight

The Shawnee Shelter had one overnight guest Friday night.

Two supply distribution sites are open in Shawnee for residents impacted by the storms. Residents can pick up shelf-stable food, water, baby wipes, pet food, tarps, garbage bags, cleanup kits, hygiene kits, and other miscellaneous items at the following locations:

Life.Church at 5113 N. Harrison, Shawnee

Northridge Church of Christ 1001 E. MacArthur, Shawnee

Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County has a volunteer reception center at the Oklahoma Baptist University’s Green Campus, at 1900 W. MacArthur Street, Shawnee. Those wishing to volunteer or needing assistance with volunteer services can find more info online at communityrenewal.org.

The Salvation Army has one canteen in Cole serving 300 meals for lunch and dinner and four canteens and support vehicles serving more than 1,000 meals in Shawnee and Bethel Acres.

Mennonite Disaster Services are providing tree removal and mobile home demo in Cole. They plan to work move to Shawnee next.

Samaritan’s Purse is on the ground in Shawnee ready to provide debris/tree cleanup and roof tarping. Residents can call (405) 827-2548 for assistance.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief has chainsaw teams in Cole and Shawnee to assist residents. Residents can call (800) 690-9198 for assistance.

Crisis Care Ministries reminds disaster survivors to call the mental health crisis line at 988. Central Oklahoma Mental Health Services, Red Rock, Hope Community Services, and North Care are the mental health services for the impacted counties.

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma’s Disaster Hotline is open at (888) 602-8494. Residents impacted by the storms can call or visit www.oklahoamdisaterlegalhelp.org. Legal issues they can help with include landlord/tenant issues, domestic violence issues, issues with contractors, etc. Oklahoma Indian Legal Services is available to support tribal members.

Oklahoma State Department of Health and Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps are providing Tetanus shots with two mobile strike teams in Pottawatomie County and three mobile strike teams in McClain County.

Oklahoma Insurance Department is available to help with any insurance issues. A unit has been deployed to Shawnee to help with claims. Call (800) 522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov/after for assistance.

OG&E reports 6,485 remaining outages.

Shawnee – 6,339

Bethel Acres – 114

Oklahoma Electric Cooperative – Total: 138

Cleveland County – 35

McClain County – 103

The state’s price gouging statute is in effect for Cleveland, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, and Pottawatomie counties. The Emergency Price Stabilization Act prohibits an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency. The statute triggers automatically after the governor issues a state of emergency. The law allows the attorney general to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging. Attorney General Gentner Drummond warned that anyone who violates the Act is subject to facing legal consequences.

For more information or to report a complaint, individuals can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit toll free at 833-681-1895.

Residents are being asked to report damage to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management if you are were impacted by the recent storms. Damages to property can be reported at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.

Oklahoma residents seeking non-emergency disaster or health and human service information, please contact your local 2-1-1. Services are available 24 hours a day by dialing 2-1-1 from your home or cellular telephone. 911 calls are to be used for emergencies.