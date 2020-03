OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are working to retrieve a body found in the North Canadian River Thursday morning.

OKCPD and OKCFD were called to the scene near I-40 and Rockwell after a body was discovered in the river.

Officials say the body appears to be male, but there is no word on how long the body has been there or who discovered the scene.

Dive teams are currently working to remove the body from the river.

No other information is available at this time.