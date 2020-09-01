Recovery mission underway after flooding in Ski Island

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As strong thunderstorms brought heavy rain and winds to parts of Oklahoma, many streets in the metro started to flood.

Ski Island, a neighborhood near MacArthur Rd. and Britton Ave. in Oklahoma City, is prone to flooding when heavy rains are involved.

“Tonight was probably the worst I’ve ever seen it in 15 years though,” said resident Jon McLaughlin.

On Monday night, officials say a car became stuck in the high water in the neighborhood.

“The water was rushing completely over the top of the car it was hidden, submerged, so if there was somebody still in the car, they’re in trouble,” said resident Dale Talley.

At one point, the driver, described by officials as a man in his 50’s, jumped out of the vehicle and witnesses say he was swept away by the flood waters.

“The water was actually past where we are standing right now, so it’s actually subsided quite a bit. It’s actually very dangerous with not only depth of the water, but the speed and depth of the water,” said District Chief Greg Merrell.

Rescue crews searched the area but had to call off the search until the water receded on Tuesday morning.

Once they resumed, they used sonar equipment to search through the water and drones to search the perimeter.

Other residents in the area had multiple feet of water in their homes.

“Water was starting to come up, and we just started making plans to get out of here,” said Richard Easley. “We opened the front door, the garage door, and let the water go through and when we left, it was running out of the front door.”

But the Easleys say they are grateful their lost items are replaceable.

The entire neighborhood is in shock for their neighbors who are missing a loved one.

As of Tuesday afternoon, crews had not found the missing man.

