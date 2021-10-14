Recreation center hosting free art classes for students in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A recreation center in Norman will host free art classes for middle school and high school students.

The Irving Recreation Center, 125 Vicksburg Avenue, will host the art classes courtesy of the Captivating my Creative Culture (CCC) organization.

CCC’s purpose is “to inspire youth through artistry and creativity while manifesting art’s endless possibilities,” according to a City of Norman news release.

The program is described as a safe place for minorities that features an array of art mediums for youth to discover and channel their creativity.

CCC aims to ensure youth of all ages have access to art so they “may never lose sight of their creativity and their gifts.”

Free classes will be from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings starting October 19.

Contact Harold Lee, Irving Recreation Center Supervisor, by phone at (405) 292-9774 or email at

harold.lee@normanok.gov for information or to enroll in classes.