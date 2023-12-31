OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — If you want to start off the new year with a clean start, the first step can be recycling your natural, live Christmas tree. Oklahoma City Parks and Grounds crews have hosted the recycling program for more than seven years.

There are two locations to drop off your tree in the city.

“One is going to be Wheeler park and that is just off I-40 and western on the south side. Our second location is going to be Will Rogers,” said Steven Wright with the OKC Parks & Grounds Forestry Division.

Wright said the easiest entrance at Will Rogers park is on Pat Murphy drive, but if you enter on Portland, there’s a big sign showing where to go.

“The best thing is to allow the residents to have a place to get rid of their natural trees, said Wright.

The program isn’t just a place to drop off your Christmas tree. Wright said the Parks and Grounds crew puts the trees in a wood chipper that turns them into mulch for people to take home.

“They can use mulch that is there and to, you know, to use them in their flower beds and use them around their trees,” said Wright.

If you want to take mulch home, Wright said you need to bring your own shovels and containers.

Wright hopes neighbors will drop off their live trees this year as it allows natural waste to be used, rather than sit in a landfill.

The last day to drop off a natural, live tree or pick up mulch is January 15th.