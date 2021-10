OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays will be here before we know it, and one local organization is asking for help.

Organizers of the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner are asking for donations of unwrapped toys. The toys are given to children in need on Christmas Day.

The Red Andrews Christmas Dinner has been an annual event since 1947.

Each year, volunteers serve warm meals and toys to approximately 7,000 people in need.