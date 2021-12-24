Red Andrews Christmas Dinner makes changes due to COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Red Andrews Christmas dinner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Christmas tradition in Oklahoma City will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, organizers say they still plan to help thousands of Oklahoma families in need this holiday.

The Red Andrews Christmas Dinner has been a staple in the community during Christmas since 1947. Each year, volunteers come together to cook and serve a delicious Christmas dinner for thousands of families who might otherwise go hungry this holiday.

This year, organizers say they have had to make a few changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Instead of a seated dinner, officials say ingredients for a delicious Christmas dinner and toys will be placed in the cars of people in need. There will be no inside dining.

The food distribution will be at Crossroad’s Church on Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

Crossroad’s Church is located at 8901 S. Shields Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter