Red Andrews Christmas Dinner makes changes due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Christmas tradition in Oklahoma City will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, organizers say they still plan to help thousands of Oklahoma families in need this holiday.

The Red Andrews Christmas Dinner has been a staple in the community during Christmas since 1947. Each year, volunteers come together to cook and serve a delicious Christmas dinner for thousands of families who might otherwise go hungry this holiday.

This year, organizers say they have had to make a few changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Instead of a seated dinner, officials say ingredients for a delicious Christmas dinner and toys will be placed in the cars of people in need. There will be no inside dining.

The food distribution will be at Crossroad’s Church on Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

Crossroad’s Church is located at 8901 S. Shields Blvd. in Oklahoma City.