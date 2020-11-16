Red Andrews Christmas Dinner making changes during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Christmas tradition will look a little bit different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Each year, dozens of volunteers gather to celebrate Christmas by providing a meal to hundreds of families in need during the annual Reds Andrews Christmas Dinner.

Organizers say that while they will still be able to provide meals to those in need, this year’s event will be different.

Usually, the dinner is held inside the Cox Center and puts volunteers in close proximity to guests. However, organizers say they were concerned about becoming a ‘super spreader event.’

Instead, organizers say they will bring the dinner to the community at four or five satellite locations throughout the city. Rather than a sit-down meal, food will be served in a drive-thru style format.

Officials say they are still in need of volunteers, and donations.

