OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Red Andrews Christmas Dinner is preparing to provide relief to Oklahomans this holiday season.

According to Red Andrews organizers, since 1947, members of the Red Andrews family, local community leaders, and event volunteers have provided Christmas dinner to the community free and open to the public.

The Red Andrews Christmas Dinner Foundation is set to provide a bag of groceries to prepare a delicious Christmas dinner along with a toy for the children. Groceries and toys are scheduled to be distributed 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Santa Fe South Charter School located 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK.

Image courtesy Red Andrews

“Last year we provided food to approximately 8,000 people, gave away thousands of toys and coats. The Red Andrews’ Christmas Dinner is our gift to the community. Due to the economic environment, the needs are greater this year than ever.” said Mary Blankenship Pointer, board secretary/treasurer. “It has been incredible to witness Oklahomans working together in the spirit of serving our neighbors,” added Pointer. “We are all united in that we recognize what a highly-valued and impactful event this has been on the community for many decades.”

Red Andrews leadership is also asking for donations of coats of all sizes.

“Last year we gave away hundreds of much needed coats to children and adults,” Pointer said. “Many times the adults will sacrifice to get coats for their children.”

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and coats are being accepted at the following locations:

Jackie Cooper BMW – 14145 N Broadway, the Goldman Law Firm – 222 NW 13th St., Cort Furniture – 4300 NW 39th St., and Frontier State Bank – 5100 S. I 35 Service Road.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare on December 17th, 23rd and the 24th.

December 16: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

December 23: 8 – 11 a.m.

December 24: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

These opportunities include sacking food in bags, sorting toys, sorting coats, passing out food and toys.

“We will need approximately 200 volunteers this year,” said Pointer.

The Red Andrews Christmas Dinner is scheduled December 24.

