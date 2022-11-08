OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It may not even feel like winter yet, but volunteers are already looking ahead toward the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner.

Since 1947, generous Oklahomans have worked to provide a Christmas dinner to the community.

Organizers say since COVID-19 is still a concern, the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner Foundation will provide a bag of groceries to families so they can prepare a delicious Christmas dinner themselves. Each family will also receive toys for children.

Groceries and toys will be distributed between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Santa Fe South Charter School, located at 7000 Crossroads Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

“Last year we provided food to approximately 8,000 people, gave away thousands of toys and coats. The Red Andrews’ Christmas Dinner is our gift to the community. Due to the economic environment, the needs are greater this year than ever.” said Mary Blankenship Pointer, board secretary/treasurer. “It has been incredible to witness Oklahomans working together in the spirit of serving our neighbors. We are all united in that we recognize what a highly-valued and impactful event this has been on the community for many decades.”

Beginning Nov. 15, organizers say they will begin accepting new, unwrapped toys and coats at the following locations:

Jackie Cooper BMW – 14145 N. Broadway

Goldman Law Firm – 222 NW 13th St.

Cort Furniture – 4300 NW 39th St.

Frontier State Bank -5100 S. I-35 Service Rd.

Organizers say they need donations of coats of all sizes.

“Last year we gave away hundreds of much needed coats to children and adults,” Pointer said. “Many times the adults will sacrifice to get coats for their children.”

Monetary donations should be made payable to the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner Foundation, attention Mary Blankenship Pointer, 2513 S.W. 124th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73170.

They are also searching for volunteers to help prepare on Dec. 17, Dec. 23, and Dec. 24.

For more information, contact Mary Blankenship Pointer at (405) 886- 2886, marybpointer@gmail.com or visit redandrewsdinner.org.