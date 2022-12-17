OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Christmas festivities at Red Andrews Christmas Dinner will be different this year for those seeking to volunteer or find themselves in need of assistance.

This year Red Andrews Christmas dinner will have no festivities on Christmas. Instead, the focus will be on distributing food, and toys at Santa Fe South Charter School on a first come, first served basis. The food and toys will be placed in your vehicle.

Location:

Santa Fe South Charter School

Crossroads – 6921 Plaza Mayor Boulevard

Oklahoma City, OK

Christmas Eve – 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Volunteers interested in helping to continue the tradition, you can sign up at this link here. Volunteers will be needed to help on December 17th and 24th.

Volunteer Information:

December 17th – 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM and December 24th – 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Volunteer opportunities include sacking food in bags, sorting toys, sorting coats, passing out food and toys. Sort toys, coats, bag food and prepare Christmas stockings on December 17th, then passing out food and toys on the 24th – 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM.