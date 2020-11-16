Red Andrews Christmas Dinner to be held in drive-thru locations due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Changes are coming to a cherished Christmas tradition this year.

For more than 70 years, The Red Andrews Christmas Dinner has been served to thousands.

Due to COVID-19, this year will look different with drive-through service at several locations.

Organizers of the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner knew months ago that the long lines of the past wouldn’t be a safe option in 2020.

“We knew that we could not have 7,000 people in line and keep socially-distanced,” said Mary Blankenship-Pointer, Secretary/ Treasurer of Red Andrews Christmas Dinner

Knowing the virus made the event unsafe is the same reason they had to find a way to still make it work since COVID-19 has devastated so many Oklahomans financially as well.

“We believe there’s more needs in the community than ever before in the history of the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner,” Blankenship-Pointer said.

So, they came up with an idea.

Instead of the giant dinner at the Cox Convention Center, attendees and 1,000 volunteers will be scattered across the Oklahoma City metro in drive-thru locations.

“It will be drive up. We’ll go to your car and hand you your food and hand you your toy and then you can go home and enjoy dinner with your family,” said Blankenship-Pointer.

Continuing their decades-long holiday tradition of warming hearts with a warm meal.

“Christmas still had to happen,” said Blankenship-Pointer. “There were still so many needs in the community.”

The locations, dates and times are as follows:

St. James Catholic School – 4201 S. McKinley – Christmas Day 1:00 PM-3:00 PM

Homeless Alliance – 1724 N W 4th -Christmas Eve – 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Northeast Community Center – 3815 N. Kelley – Christmas Day – 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

First Baptist Church Oklahoma City – 1201 N. Robinson- Christmas Day – 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

For more information or to volunteer, visit Red Andrews’ website.

