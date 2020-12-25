Red Andrews & City Rescue Mission team up for huge toy giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two local organizations are teaming up to give back this holiday season.

“I came out this morning to get toys for my two granddaughters,” said OKC resident Kim Barber.

For Barber, it’s been a dark year.

“I’ve found myself starting to get antsy. You find yourself start getting depressed cause of not working and stuff, and you’re in limbo about things,” said Barber.

She lost her job working at Chesapeake Energy Arena back in March.

She then lost her home and has to stay with friends.

“Not knowing when we’ll go back to work is really crazy,” she said.

Thursday morning, she got a little brightness.

Barber was first in line before 6 a.m. for the ‘Toy Store OKC.’

The teams, Red Andrews and City Rescue Mission, came together to host a massive drive-thru toy giveaway.

Thousands of toys donated for folks in need.

“We literally thought we might have 2-3 thousand toys, and when that last truck came up it could be well over 5 thousand toys,” said Debbie MacDonald, VP of Development for City Rescue Mission.

A long line of cars winding through parts of Bricktown, waiting for their chance to get some gifts.

“I think it means that we hit the mark… that there’s a need,” said MacDonald.

The system was COVID-19 safe.

Each car drove through and volunteers put toys in the trunk or back seat.

Santa and Mrs. Claus even made a pit stop to greet the cars.

“Just being able to put a little bit of joy in their family, in their kids on Christmas morning means a whole lot… means a great deal,” said MacDonald.

For people like Barber, events like this mean everything.

“Without them I would not probably have gifts for my grandchildren,” she said.

MacDonald tells News 4 she would love to host the event again next year.