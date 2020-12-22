Red Andrews, City Rescue Mission team up for toy giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Christmas traditions are being modified to protect the health of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past, the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner would serve warm meals to thousands of citizens as well as a provide a toy giveaway and visit from Santa at the Cox Convention Center.

Also, the City Rescue Mission usually hosts its annual Christmas Breakfast and Banquet, serving over 2,000 meals.

As both organizations have had to change their Christmas plans, they decided to team up to help the community.

They have partnered with several other organizations to host the first Toy Store OKC event.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 24, organizers will be handing out toys to those in need at the Joe Carter parking lot.

Both organizations say they are continuing with their other Christmas activities.

Red Andrews has five separate pick-up locations for Christmas dinner and toys for those in need:

St. James Catholic School- 4201 S. McKinley on Dec. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Homeless Alliance – 1724 NW 4th St. (there is no in-person distribution as they will deliver to clients)

Northeast Community Center- 3815 N. Kelley on Dec. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church Oklahoma City – 1201 N. Robinson on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club – 3535 N. Western on Dec. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The City Rescue Mission will continue its ‘Adopt a Table’ program where sponsors can pack a box for clients to enjoy on Christmas. The boxes should include the following:

1 Christmas centerpiece

Additional Christmas decorative items

8 festive placemats

8 single serving, individually wrapped and shelf-stable desserts

8 encouragement cards that are supplied in the box

Submit a favorite recipe, which will be compiled into a cookbook for clients moving into new housing.

Pre-registration is required. Box pickups/deliveries are all this week from Monday, December 21st to Wednesday, December 23rd from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with all boxes needing to be turned in by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.