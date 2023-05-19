POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you were impacted by the April 19 tornadoes, you only have a few more hours to apply for American Red Cross assistance.

At 5 p.m. on May 18, the application period for immediate financial assistance will close for Cleveland, McClain, and Pottawatomie counties.

The Red Cross assistance is available to residents whose homes were severely impacted by the April 19 tornadoes.

Households that believe they qualify for assistance can call 571-587-1670 or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

After the application period closes, the Red Cross will continue to help residents by referring them to other service organizations.

Residents can also apply for federal disaster assistance here.