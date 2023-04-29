OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Red Cross has several resource centers available where people can pick up free emergency supplies, water and snacks.

Cleveland County

12 Corners Baptist Church

15601 E Etowah Road

Noble, OK

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McClain County

Cole Fire Department

27089 Main St.

Cole, OK

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pottawatomie County (organized by Community Renewal)

OBU Green Campus

1900 W MacArthur

Shawnee, OK

Hours:

Mon. – Closed | Tues.-Fri. – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Sun. 1-5 p.m.

According to Red Cross, disaster workers will continue delivering food, water and emergency supplies in impacted areas.

Current efforts by Red Cross reveal more than 7,500 relief items have been distributed to almost 2,500 families. With the help of partners, nearly 30,000 meals and snacks have been provided. Over 125 trained Red Cross disaster workers are supporting the operation. Volunteers have assessed the damage to over 1,900 homes across roughly 120 square miles. Of those, 90 are classified as destroyed and 162 as having major damage.

Red Cross is asking residents to be aware these forms (shown below) of contact are for a real program through the American Red Cross and are not a scam. Red Cross confirms that they are aware of the pictured questionnaire being distributed in impacted areas with instructions to fill it out and leave it out for pickup. Red Cross has confirmed, these are not from the Red Cross or FEMA. If you have questions about someone’s identity, please ask them for credentials. Red Cross disaster workers will have ID badges issued by the organization.

Image courtesy Red Cross

All Red Cross assistance is free. All Red Cross services, including immediate financial assistance, are available to individuals regardless of nationality, race, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, class or political affiliation. The Red Cross is a charity, not a government agency and people do not need to be American citizens to receive our help. Red Cross financial assistance is not a loan and does not need to be repaid.

Households that believe they qualify for assistance but have not been contacted can call 1-800-RED CROSS. In addition to immediate financial assistance, we strongly encourage people to apply for federal Disaster Assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.

