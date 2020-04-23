Red Cross responds to areas hit by tornadoes, severe weather

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – The American Red Cross is responding to areas hit by tornadoes and severe weather on Wednesday.

A tornado hit Madill on Wednesday afternoon, killing two people, according to Marshall County Emergency Management officials.

The tornado also caused extensive damage across the town.

“We are working to assist a number of families and continue to identify those with immediate needs,” a Red Cross news release states. “We are working with our government and local partners to ensure the immediate needs of the community are met. If you need to contact the Red Cross about assistance, or accessing community resources, please call 1-800-Red Cross.”

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan said there was also a tornado in Springer, Okla., at around 4:20 p.m., and KFOR’S 4 Warn Storm Team chased a tornado in Wynnewood, Okla.

Several parts of Oklahoma were on high alert Wednesday afternoon, placed under both Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Tornado warnings were issued for several areas, including Garvin, Pontotoc, Murray, Marshall, Johnston, Atoka, Coal and Bryan counties.

Red Cross personnel are social distancing to keep community members and themselves safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.

