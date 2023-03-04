NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Red Cross is set to begin offering in-person casework starting this weekend to people whose homes were severely damaged by severe storms that rolled through the region on Sunday.

Red Cross says flyers will be given out to families who may qualify for disaster-related assistance because their homes were destroyed or suffered major damage. In addition, information will be provided on how to speak to someone and receive free cleanup supplies.

Location:

CrossPointe Church

2601 24th Ave. SE., Norman

Date: Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you or someone you know needs help call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Red Cross confirms disaster workers have assessed more than 400 homes in the Norman, Oklahoma, area with almost 80 classified as destroyed or having major damage.

Red Cross says when it comes to cleaning your home after a disaster, keep in mind it is a large task. Take breaks when it gets overwhelming and don’t be afraid to ask for help.