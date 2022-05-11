SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Red Cross and other organizations scheduled multi-agency resource centers to help Oklahomans impacted by tornadoes in Seminole and flooding across multiple counties.

A Red Cross news release describes the events as “one-stop shops” that provide people information on assistance available from the Red Cross, relief organizations, state and local government and others.

The events will be held at the following times and locations:

For people affected by flooding:

Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hillsdale High School

300 E Smith Ferry Road, Muskogee

Monday, May 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Reynolds Wellness Center

1001 E Strother Ave., Seminole

A tornado ripped through Seminole last week as heavy storms flooded several Oklahoma communities.

Tornado damage in Seminole, Oklahoma 5.4.22 Photo KFOR.

The tornado destroyed homes and buildings and caused myriad damage across the area.

Red Cross has been working to make contact with those impacted by last week’s severe weather.

“Volunteers have made contact with nearly 150 residents, and we’ve received about 80 additional calls,” Red Cross officials said.

Red Cross volunteers are completing disaster assessment work in areas impacted by either the tornado or flooding, and have collected information on over 700 residences from southwest of Seminole to the Arkansas border. Their residence impact data is as follows:

11 were destroyed by tornado or flood

71 have major damage

181 have minor damage

382 have affected damage (some missing shingles or siding, for example)

The Red Cross is working with local officials to determine community needs, and is continuing to operate a shelter in Seminole where people displaced by the tornado can stay. The relief agency is also using box trucks to distribute supplies to help residents with cleanup and other needs, including delivering meals in the hardest hit parts of Muskogee.