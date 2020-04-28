Red Cross warning Oklahomans to be prepared for severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Spring is here, and that can mean severe weather in the forecast.

The American Red Cross is encouraging Oklahomans to be ready for the possibility of tornadoes, flooding, and severe storms that can bring hail and damaging winds.

“We understand that people may not be thinking about preparing for the storm season right now,” Kate Struttman, Regional Disaster Officer for the Kansas/Oklahoma Region. “But in our area, with the advent of spring comes thinking about how to prepare to protect your family, pets, or others you care about before storm season comes in full force.”

To prepare at home for tornado or severe weather events, the Red Cross also recommends:

Assembling an emergency preparedness kit.

Creating a household evacuation plan that includes your pets.

Staying informed about your community’s risk and response plans.

Educating your family on how to use the Safe and Well website.

For tornado safety, the Red Cross recommends:

Know your community’s warning system.

Know where you will go to be safe: basement, underground shelter, or safe room. If none is available, a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of a sturdy building is the safest alternative.

Remember: no area of a mobile home is safe during a tornado. If you have access to a sturdy shelter go there immediately, using your seat belt if driving.

Find a local emergency shelter and best routes to get there if you need to.

Prepare for strong winds by removing diseased and damaged limbs from trees.

Move or secure lawn furniture, trash cans, hanging plants or anything else that can be picked up by the wind and become a projectile.

The Red Cross is also preparing for storms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our mission to provide comfort and support, like food service, and shelter is still number one, but now we can accomplish those goals and also keep people safe,” said Struttman.

To keep those impacted by a disaster and volunteers and staff safe from COVID-19, the Red Cross will be:

Working closely with area hotels to house those affected by a disaster if they cannot return home. In the case that a shelter is opened, the Red Cross will work with local health officials to set up a health screening process for everyone entering the shelter, provide masks, add additional space between cots, and use enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices.

Red Cross will use technology to limit the person-to-person contact while assessing damage in a this pandemic environment. By using satellite technology and partnering with local governments, we can get resources to as many impacted people as possible.

Mental health and financial support will be conducted virtually using laptops, mobile devices, and wireless hotspots.

Food distribution and relief supplies if needed, will be distributed while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Instead of self-service foodservice pickup, volunteers will be delivering food to families.