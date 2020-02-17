Red Earth announces move of annual festival, push for statewide movement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Red Earth is hoping to ensure Native American culture is shared statewide.

On Monday, the non-profit announced the move of the annual Red Earth Festival from the Cox Convention Center Downtown to the Grand Event Center at the Grand Casino and Resort in Shawnee.

It’s all part of their mission this year to transform from a single brick and mortar location to numerous off-site offerings.

The news came in a press conference with a number of big announcements, including that the Red Earth Art Center will be moving to the ground floor lobby of BancFirst Tower – of course, after construction is done in 2021.

OKC will continue to play host to the Red Earth Parade in October, kicking off the city’s Indigenous People’s Day and the Red Earth FallFest at the Myriad Botanical Gardens among other events throughout the year.

The Red Earth Youth Art Show and Competition will be held May 2-3 at OKC Outlets.

Additionally, Red Earth is working on collaborations with tribal and arts organizations in Bartlesville, Tulsa, Wewoka, and Claremore.

Other events include MVSKOKE VOICES, a collaborative art show with the Seminole Nation Museum in Wewoka, running April through mid-June, the Red Earth Spring Market April 18 at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore, and a contemporary art exhibition at Tulsa Community College in October.