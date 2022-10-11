OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The second annual Red Earth Fallfest will kick off in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Oct. 15th with a parade, youth pow wow, dance contests and more.

“The streets of downtown Oklahoma City will be alive with Native spirit,” Red Earth officials stated in a press release.

Red Earth Parade from 2021. Photo provided by: Red Earth.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at NW Walker and 6th Street, moving southbound on Walker to Sheridan. It may include Tribal leaders and princesses, color guards, dancers, and drum groups.

The parade ends near the Myriad Gardens, the site of the Red Earth Fallfest and Youth Powwow.

Fallfest is free and will feature an arts and crafts market. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m., while the new Red Earth Youth Powwow starts at noon and will open with a gourd dance.

Red Earth Fallfest from 2021. Photo provided by: Red Earth.

Several dance contests with cash prizes will also be held, according to the Red Earth officials.

“The Grand Entry will take place at 2 pm followed by intertribal dancing and contests for three age groups: Tiny tots (0 to 5 years), Junior Boys and Girls (6 to 12 years), and Teen Boys and Girls (13 to 17 years). Dancers will compete for cash awards in eight different dance categories. The Junior and Teen Boys will compete in four categories: Straight, Traditional, Fancy, and Grass. The

Junior and Teen Girls will compete in four categories: Buckskin, Cloth, Fancy Shawl, and

Jingle Dress,” the press release stated.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket, along with a picnic to enjoy.

For more information on the Red Earth Fallfest & Youth Powwow or to register

online for the parade, click here. You may also call (405) 427-5228.

Red Earth Fallfest from 2021. Photo provided by: Red Earth.

Red Earth is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization promoting American Indian arts and cultures, and is funded in part by: Allied Arts, the Chickasaw Nation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, James H and Madalynne Norick Foundation, and KFOR.