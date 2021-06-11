Red Earth Festival bringing Native American artists to Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – One of the most comprehensive festivals of Native American art and culture is coming to an Oklahoma casino and resort this weekend.

The 35th annual Red Earth Festival will be held at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort’s Event Center on June 12 and June 13.

Organizers say guests will be able to purchase original artwork from some of the nation’s most talented Native American artists.

Visitors will also get a glimpse into traditional Native American dances during the Dance Grand Entry and several dance sessions.

Officials say the annual parade and powwow have been postponed until the Fall of 2021.

Tickets start at $15 per person for a single-day admission pass.