OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans looking for some relief from the heat found it at the 36th annual Red Earth Festival, held inside the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

Some of the finest and most celebrated Native American artists, sculptors, potters, painters, dancers and jewelers showcased their beautiful works of art as visitors strolled through the museum.

“It is a great event, and we’re all over the state and having opportunities to showcase our local artists as well as our out of state artists. So…I think it benefits our state greatly,” said Vickie Norick, Chairwoman, Red Earth Festival Youth Art Program.

KFOR’s Nate Feken at the Red Earth Festival. Image KFOR

Red Earth also attracts talented young artists, and many of their amazing works could be seen as well.

KFOR’s Nate Feken dropped by Red Earth and met with visitors and some of the artists that make this event so popular.

News 4 is proud to be the television sponsor of Red Earth, whose mission is to promote the rich traditions of American Indian arts and cultures through education, a premier festival, museum and fine arts market.