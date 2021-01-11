Red Kettle, Angel Tree campaigns successful despite 2020 struggles

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During an unprecedented year, the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma says Oklahomans went above and beyond to help those in need.

Despite having less locations than previous years’ the Red Kettle campaign raised a total of $450,390 in Canadian, Cleveland, and Oklahoma counties.

“This Christmas, the community really stepped up to meet the needs of our families and generously gave to the Red Kettle,” said Major Stephen Ellis, area commander at The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “We offered a variety of ways to give this year and ensured our bell ringers practiced safety precautions while engaging in ringing in the most joyous of seasons. We are thankful for the support of our donors and for the prayers of many as we navigated a new fundraising landscape with this activity.”

The Angel Tree program provided 2,301 children and 520 seniors with Christmas gifts donated by the community.

“Many families and seniors were struggling in response to the economic climate in 2020 and sought The Salvation Army to help provide Christmas for their children and/or themselves. Our community became a beacon of hope and exhibited the true Oklahoma Standard by putting others needs before themselves,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander. “Things were a little different with Angel Tree participation but I can truly say that this did not stop the generosity. We want to publicly thank Quail Springs Mall, Sam’s Club # 6267, Walmart # 212, and Walmart # 2734 for hosting an Angel Tree this year for the general public to visit and adopt angels from.”

Big Red Sports/ Imports adopted 200 angels in Cleveland County, while Paycom and its employees donated $100,000 to the Red Kettle campaign.

“The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is still here and has remained on the front lines throughout the pandemic to serve the community in which we operate,” said Major Stephen Ellis. “There are more demands than we can meet on our own but with the community’s continued support, together we are able to be there to set a course for transformed lives year round throughout our numerous programs in Canadian, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.”

Also, officials say 1,587 volunteers donated 4,000 hours to help the campaigns.