OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular event that celebrates Independence Day will be coming to Scissortail Park.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will present “Red, White, & BOOM” on Monday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Scissortail Park.

“The atmosphere for ‘Red, White & BOOM’ is electrifying,” said Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate, OKCPHIL Music Director. “The patriotic music, the cheering crowd, the fireworks. Last year we welcomed more than 20,000 people to the park, and this year we expect even more. It’s an exciting evening of music and magic celebrating our nation’s independence.”

Admission to the event is free and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the festivities.

“Next season we have a fabulous lineup of concerts,” Mickelthwate said. “Everything from Tchaikovsky and Brahms to Broadway and Bernadette Peters. But events like ‘Red, White & BOOM’ gets us out into the community. We can celebrate the birth of our nation while coming together as a community and a family. We feel the love from Oklahoma City, and we give it right back! We hope to see everyone July 3 at Scissortail Park!”