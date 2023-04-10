OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Redbud Classic organizers say the ‘Woof Walk’ has been canceled for race weekend due to the ongoing canine flu outbreak affecting metro shelters.

At least five OKC metro animal shelters have shut down because of the illness.

Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City , Yukon, and El Reno have all announced closures to stem the outbreak.

Now, the Redbud Classic has canceled its dog walk out of an abundance of caution to help in that effort.

“We are committed to keeping the community safe and healthy, and that community includes our furry, four-legged friends,” said Redbud Classic’s Facebook page.

Those who are registered to run or volunteer for the even will receive an email with additional information.

The 40th Redbud Classic is April 15-16. Find more information on the Redbud website.