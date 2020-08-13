Redlands Community College celebrates renovation project

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community college says it has modernized its look following the remodel of the main campus building.

Last fall, Redlands Community College started remodeling the 50-year-old campus with work on the Ray Porter Academic Complex.

“Behind these 1970s walls, our instructors and staff have been providing a high-quality education and personal service,” President Jack Bryant said. “This remodel brings a modern look and a re-energized atmosphere to our campus. We are looking forward to welcoming students back to campus next week for the start of the fall semester.”

The project involved extending the vestibules on the east entrances, replacing the facia, installing new sidewalks and landscaping, and erecting free-standing, metal lettering.

“Not only are we excited about the new look that will greet visitors entering our main campus, but we are very pleased to be able to complete the renovation without borrowing any funds,” Bryant added.

LATEST STORIES: