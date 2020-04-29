Redlands Community College expands online degree options

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Redlands Community College is expanding its online degree options.

Redlands students can now earn associate degrees in General Studies, Criminal Justice and Child Development completely through online courses, according to a Redlands news release.

“Online degrees remove more of the barriers for individuals wanting to further their education or earn certifications preparing them for the workforce,” said Redlands President Jack Bryant. “We understand that it is oftentimes difficult for our students to focus solely on attending college. Many students must work full-time, or at least part-time, jobs while taking classes, or they have family obligations that require their attention. With more online degree options, our students will be able to get the education they need for the career they want.”

Redlands has for several years offered an online associate in Applied Science in Criminal Justice, but students can now also earn an Associate in Arts in Criminal Justice. They can also now earn an Associate in Arts in General Studies, as well as an Associate in Applied Science in Child Development. Students can also earn a certificate in Child Development, according to the news release.

“Redlands currently offers online associate degrees in Family Studies and Child Development and Enterprise Development, and certificates Human/Social Services Assistant, Criminal Justice-Corrections and Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement,” the news release states.

For more information about online learning opportunities, email admissions@redldandscc.edu or dial (405) 422-1417. Click here for more information about Redlands’ programs of study.