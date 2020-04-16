Redlands Community College extends deadline to apply to nursing program

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – During the current healthcare crisis, the public is realizing how important nurses are to the community.

Redlands Community College has extended the deadline to apply for admission into the highly competitive nursing program. The new deadline is Friday, May 1.

Applicants who are unable to complete the application requirements by the new deadline may be considered for conditional acceptance into the program if all steps are completed by July 30.

“There are a few different steps involved in applying to the nursing program, and we understand that prospective students are juggling many changes with their current course load and other factors in their personal lives,” said Jalelah Abdul-Raheem, department head of the nursing program. “We don’t want this current situation to prevent students from achieving their goal of entering the nursing profession.”

Applicants who need to take placement tests or the TEAS exam should contact the college’s testing center, the Academic Center for Enhancement, at (405) 422- 6274 or Testing.Center@redlandscc.edu.