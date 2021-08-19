Redlands Community College has new, custom-built fresh foods cooler in its pantry thanks to Dairy MAX donation

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Redlands Community College Food Pantry can now fulfil its long-planned goal of providing fresh foods, milk and other refrigerated items, thanks to Dairy MAX.

Dairy MAX donated a custom-built cooler to the college’s pantry.

“The Food Pantry has been such a wonderful resource for students, but we’re excited to add this new option for them,” Service Learning Director Marcia Shottenkirk said. “It’s so easy for our students to develop unhealthy eating habits in college, so by providing milk and a wider range of options we can help them make healthier choices.”

Redlands Community College President Jack Bryant cuts the ribbon unveiling the new cooler donated to the college by Dairy MAX. He is joined by (l-r) Redlands Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff Jena Marr, Okarche dairy farmer Angie Meyer and Redlands Liberal Studies Department Head and Service Learning Director Marcia Shottenkirk. With the donation of the custom-built cooler, the college will be able to provide fresh milk in the student food pantry.

Dairy MAX created a program to provide commercial coolers to college pantries within the company’s eight-state region, according to a Redlands news release.

“We appreciate that support of businesses and individuals as we continue to meet the needs of our students,” Redlands President Jack Bryant said. “Dairy MAX has provided a wonderful opportunity for our Food Pantry by allowing us to expand the offerings to students.”

The coolers are packed with fresh dairy products, including milk, cheese and yogurt to ensure students’ nutrition needs are met.

Students must show their student ID to access the Food Pantry.

The cooler was unveiled just in time for the fall semester. Students can access it Monday through Thursday.