Redlands Community College moves summer classes online

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the majority of summer classes at Redlands Community College will be online this coming semester.

“This has been a very difficult situation, but we want to relieve as much stress as we can for our students and faculty by announcing our plan for summer instruction and ease the restrictions for online enrollment,” said Redlands President Jack Bryant. “Students have had to make so many adjustments this semester, and we want to make it easier for them to stay on the path to achieving their education and career goals.”

Officials say Redlands will also be lifting some restrictions on online enrollment.

“I am so proud of our students, faculty and staff. These are new challenges for all of us, but they have demonstrated great adaptability and patience as we navigate this changing environment,” Bryant said.