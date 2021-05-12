Redlands Community College offers chance to win 12 tuition-free credit hours

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Redlands Community College in El Reno is offering students who enroll early the opportunity to win 12 tuition-free credit hours.

Students who enroll by May 20 will be eligible to receive up to 12 tuition-free credit hours, according to a Redlands news release.

“We’re excited to offer students a chance to win free tuition,” said Tricia Hobson, director of Student Services at Redlands. “Whether a student wants to take only a couple classes or a full-time load, this opportunity will ease the financial burden of college.”

Students will also benefit by enrolling in select courses that offer a free eTextbook.

“Several introductory level courses, such as history, government, psychology and sociology, use a free eTextbook that students access through the college’s online learning platform,” the news release states.

Contact the Admissions and Advising Office by phone at (405) 422-1417, email at Admissions@redlandscc.edu or visit www.redlandscc.edu/enrollment-information to enroll.

The campus is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Friday.