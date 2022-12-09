EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – As Oklahoma continues to become an attraction for filmmakers, Redlands Community College is giving more students the opportunity in this growing field.

Redlands has signed an agreement with United Kingdom-based Coleman Television to provide student internships and to assist in the development of digital video and audio production training micro-credentials and a Certificate of Mastery.

“El Reno has been the site of many television and film productions over the past few years, and we are excited to work with Coleman TV to give our students hands-on experience that will help them start careers quickly in this field,” said Redlands President Jack Bryant.

This Spring, Redlands will begin offering micro-credentials covering a variety of digital video and audio production skills that students can complete at their own pace. In March, Redlands will offer two eight-week courses in documentary filmmaking and film and video editing.

“Working with Redlands has been amazing,” said Nik Coleman, CEO of Coleman Television.

Coleman Television is an award-winning producer of documentaries that have aired on channels and platforms such as the History Channel, Amazon Prime and Netflix.