Redlands Community College to finish spring semester online, graduation canceled

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community college announced that it will finish the spring semester online to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Redlands Community College announced that it has decided to continue teaching all courses online for the remainder of the spring semester.

All events and activities are canceled, including graduation and nurse pinning ceremonies that were scheduled for May 8.

Officials say student housing will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

“This has been a very difficult time, but our faculty and students have responded well to the challenges,” said Redlands President Jack Bryant. “The majority of our faculty has had extensive training to be effective online instructors, so while this is not the situation in which we’d prefer to teach even more creatively, our instructors are prepared.”

The college will remain open by appointment only with limited staffing until further notice. Fall enrollment opens next month, but the admissions and advising staff is working to help students enroll virtually, by phone or by appointment.