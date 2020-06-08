Redlands Community College to not increase tuition for third consecutive year

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to the current economic situation from the COVID-19 pandemic, Redlands Community College Board of Regents voted to support the administration’s recommendation to not increase tuition for a third consecutive year.

“We understand that many families are struggling, but we want to help them stay on track toward that college degree or career. The board is focused on the college’s mission to provide students with an affordable education,” said Jim Kitch, chairman of the Redlands Board of Regents. “Fortunately, our administration has been fiscally conservative. They have been able to make adjustments so that our students’ educational experience isn’t negatively affected.”

The college has also begun a new partnership with BNC Direct, a division of Barnes and Noble, to provide a virtual bookstore. Because textbooks can be purchased new, used or in eBook format as well as rented, students can save anywhere from 25% to 80%.

Financial aid is also still available to new and returning students. All students can apply for a tuition waiver, which range from $250 to $1,000.

The Redlands Community College Foundation will also be awarding several $1,000 scholarships to new students. The deadline to submit an application for the 2020-2021 Foundation Scholarship is June 30. Students can apply year-round for tuition waivers, and selection is based on availability of funds. Applications for both are online at this link.

The college plans to resume live classes in the fall and will continue to offer online classes.

“We are always looking at ways to enrich our students’ learning experience and help remove potential obstacles, and cost is a major obstacle,” said Redland President Jack Bryant. “I’m thankful our board has chosen to keep our tuition the same, and I’m grateful for their support as we work to meet the needs of our students, whether online or on campus.”