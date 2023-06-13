EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community college announced that it will not increase tuition for a sixth consecutive year.

On Monday, the Redlands Community College Board of Regents voted to not increase tuition next semester.

“Many families have been struggling, and we want to help them stay on track toward that college degree or career,” said Janie Thompson, chairman of the Redlands Board of Regents. “Because our administration has been fiscally conservative, we have been able to make adjustments so that our students’ educational experience is not negatively affected.”

Financial aid is still available to new and returning students.

All students can apply for a tuition waiver, which range from $250 to $1,000.

“We are always looking at ways to enrich our students’ learning experience and help remove potential obstacles, and cost is a major obstacle,” said Redlands Interim President Jena Marr. “I’m thankful our board has chosen to keep our tuition the same, and I’m grateful for their support as we work to meet the needs of our students and our workforce.”