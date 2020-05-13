Redlands Community College to resume on-site classes in fall

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials with Redlands Community College say on-site classes are expected to resume in the fall.

“We are developing a plan to offer live classes in a safe environment with proper social distancing,” said Redlands President Jack Bryant. “We understand the need for this type of in-person learning and personal interaction for many of our students and faculty, and we look forward to safely returning to the classroom.”

The fall semester begins Aug. 17, and at this time, the college intends to open campus housing for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The administration will be following CDC guidelines as well as those issued at the local and state levels to implement safety measures on campus. The college is waiting for direction from the NJCAA before making a determination on athletic programs.

“We appreciate the patience and support of our students, faculty and staff as we adapt to the situation,” Bryant said. “This Spring has shown us how quickly circumstances can change, but we look forward to seeing our students in the classroom this Fall.”

Enrollment for the fall and summer semesters is open. Current students in good standing may be able to enroll using the online Enrollment Authorization form. New or returning students can also enroll by phone or make an appointment with an advisor. For more information or to enroll, visit this website.

The Admissions and Advising office can be reached Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by phone at 405.422.1417 or email at Admissions@redlandscc.edu.