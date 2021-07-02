Regal agrees to buy Midwest City’s Warren Theater

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – A Midwest City movie theater that closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic may have a second chance at life.

The Midwest City Beacon reported that Regal Cinemas agreed to purchase the Warren Theater.

Photo goes with story
Warren Theater

Warren Theater opened in August 2019 but was forced to close seven months later because of the pandemic. It never reopened.

Regal Cinemas has yet to announce a date for the theater’s reopening, but says it will be as soon as possible, according to the Beacon.

Go to www.centraloklahomaweeklies.com/2021/07/02/regal-agrees-buy-midwest-city-warren-theatre for the full story.

