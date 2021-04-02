Regal Moore Warren Theatre reopening to the public

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular movie theater in Moore is reopening its doors since closing due to the coronavirus pandemic in the fall.

The Moore Warren Theatre actually reopened its doors in August of 2020, but then closed again in October due to COVID-19 spikes across the country.

Now, the theatre is opening its doors on Friday, April 2.

Organizers say COVID-19 precautions are still in place, so masks are required to be worn when not eating or drinking.

Officials say they are going to try to keep two seats empty between parties.

Also, the concession stand will have a limited menu and will no longer has self-serve condiments or drink areas.

