Regal Warren in Midwest City opens to the public

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City movie theater that closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic has now reopened to the public.

Last week, the Midwest City Beacon reported that Regal Cinemas had agreed to purchase the Warren Theatre in Midwest City.

Warren Theater

According to Regal’s website, Regal Warren Midwest City is now open to the public.

Oklahomans can watch movies like Black Widow, The Forever Purge, F9 The Fast Saga, and A Quiet Place II.

Warren Theater opened in August 2019 but was forced to close seven months later because of the pandemic. It never reopened.