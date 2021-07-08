Regal Warren in Midwest City opens to the public

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City movie theater that closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic has now reopened to the public.

Last week, the Midwest City Beacon reported that Regal Cinemas had agreed to purchase the Warren Theatre in Midwest City.

Photo goes with story
Warren Theater

According to Regal’s website, Regal Warren Midwest City is now open to the public.

Oklahomans can watch movies like Black Widow, The Forever Purge, F9 The Fast Saga, and A Quiet Place II.

Warren Theater opened in August 2019 but was forced to close seven months later because of the pandemic. It never reopened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report