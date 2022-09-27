OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t want to miss the 2022 Oklahoma Regatta Festival.

RIVERSPORT OKC will host the 2022 Oklahoma Regatta Festival from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 in downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.

The event kicks off on Friday at 5 p.m. with OGE NightSprints racing for RIVERSPORT Corporate Rowing and Dragon Boat League Championships.

On Saturday, visitors will be able to see top collegiate and junior teams from across the country race in the 4000m races during the day and 500m sprints at night.

In all, 28 local teams will compete in the Corporate Champions and more than 50 clubs and collegiate teams will compete in the event.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, September 30

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. OGE Night Sprints

RIVERSPORT Corporate Rowing & Dragon Boat Championships

Saturday, October 1

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. OCU Head of the Oklahoma Racing

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. RIVERSPORT Youth Kayak Races

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. RIVERSPORT Corporate Whitewater Rafting Championships

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. RIVERSPORT Adventures

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. OGE Night Sprints

Sunday, October 2

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. OCU Head of the Oklahoma Racing

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. RIVERSPORT Adventures.

Parking is $10.