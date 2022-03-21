OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma nonprofit says it is taking a closer look at its policies and will now implement a living wage for its employees.

Beginning Jan. 1, no permanent employee at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will earn less than $18.47 per hour.

A living wage means that full-time employees will be able to afford basic needs like shelter, food, and other necessities.

Organizers say the increase in the base pay for all employees is the result of months of consultation, collaboration, and research.

“Underemployment, not making enough money to make ends meet, is an underlying cause of hunger and poverty. Our work to prevent hunger begins within our own organization,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Our employees are our greatest resources and we believe by raising our pay scale to begin with a living wage honors our staff by ensuring they can adequately provide for themselves and their families.”

In addition to raising the base salary, the Regional Food Bank is working to review current salary ranges and develop equitable pay ranges for each position, measured against available market data.

“We hope our actions will encourage other employers to consider adopting similar policies,” Dykstra said. “As a nonprofit, we take the responsibility of stewarding every donated dollar very seriously and know that our partners trust us to ensure we maximize their investment. Ensuring our employees can meet their basic needs puts us one step closer to ending hunger and poverty in Oklahoma.”