Regional Food Bank needs your help feeding Oklahomans during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is open and distributing food to nearly 300 partner food pantries to get food to the growing number of Oklahomans in need of assistance during the continued coronavirus outbreak.

Food banks and food pantries are considered as essential critical infrastructure workers by both Homeland Security and the state of Oklahoma and will remain open.

To help meet the growing need for food assistance, the Regional Food Bank is seeking financial donations.

Thanks to several anonymous donors, every dollar donated will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $775,000.

There are several ways to give:

Text DISASTER to 501-501 to make an automatic $10 donation. Data and text rates may apply.

Visit rfbo.org/give to make an online donation.

Call 405-600-3136.

Households in need of food assistance should visit rfbo.org/get-help to find a nearby pantry. It is recommended that you call the pantry prior to visiting to confirm operating hours and any restrictions or requirements.