Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma named Family Positive Workplace

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was recognized as one of the state’s family positive workplaces.

The Oklahoma Family Positive Workplace Council awarded the Food Bank its 2021 Oklahoma Family Positive Workplace Certificate.

The Regional Food Bank received the honor for implementing “family positive practices to help employees maintain a healthy work and life balance,” according to a Food Bank news release.

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The Food Bank achieved the highest of the certification’s three levels – excellence.

“The research of the outcomes of employers implementing Family Positive Workplace policies is extensive and quite strong,” said Craig Knutson, CEO of Potts Family Foundation, which sponsors the Oklahoma Family Positive Workplace Council. “Businesses that have family positive workplace policies in place have an easier time in both attracting new employees and retaining existing employees, and they experience increased productivity, loyalty and improved morale.”

The Food Bank provides their staff the following:

Competitive benefits;

Parental leave;

Elder care and caregiver leave;

Time off for adoption;

Flexible work schedules;

Work from home when necessary;

Time off during the work day to take care of family matters;

Two floating holidays a year;

Paid time off for full-time employees;

Sixteen hours of community service.

“The wellbeing of our employees and their families is one of our top priorities,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are proud to be recognized as a certified Family Positive Workplace and strive to continue improving the quality of life for our employees.”

Go to rfbo.org/careers for information on getting a job at the Regional Food Bank.