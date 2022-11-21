OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has received $10,000 from ECI Insurance Agency to positively impact food insecurity.

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was awarded a $10,000 donation from ECI Insurance Agency through the 2022 Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® Make More Happen Awards program. (L-R): Austin Prickett, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Marketing Manager; Avery Moore, ECI Insurance President & CEO; Nancy Lyons, Safeco Insurance Senior Territory Manager; Kara Anderson, ECI Insurance CISR; Alexandria Bouillon, ECI Insurance CSR/Marketing and Deven Vernon, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Development Officer. Image courtesy Tilson PR.

The USDA says Oklahoma is the fourth hungriest state in the United States.

According to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, every dollar donated helps the nonprofit provide four meals for Oklahomans living with hunger. The funds awarded will assist in the fight against food insecurity in Oklahoma.

Kara Anderson, Personal Lines Agent for ECI Insurance Agency, initially received a $5,000 donation for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma from a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2022 Make More Happen Awards.

Officials say the agency had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 through a local awareness campaign for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. With help from the community, their $5,000 goal was met, bringing the total donation to $10,000.

According to a news release, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will choose up to 37 independent agents across the U.S. for a Make More Happen Award and Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will give up to $370,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents.